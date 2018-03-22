Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Rest In Peace: Toys ‘R’ Us Founder Dead One Week After Company Goes Under

Our thoughts and prayers are with Charles' loved ones at this time.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Charles Lazarus with Toy Truck

Source: Cheryl Chenet / Getty

Toys “R” Us founder Charles Lazarus has passed away at the age 94 years old, just one week after the company announced it plans to shut down all U.S. operations. It’s quite possible Lazarus died of a broken heart. As Just Jared reports, he started the company back in 1948 when he was just 25 years old “in anticipation of the baby boom” and remained CEO until 1994—only to see it closing down in 2018, of course.

The company said in a statement, ““There have been many sad moments for Toys ‘R’ Us in recent weeks, and none more heartbreaking than today’s news about the passing of our beloved founder. He visited us in New Jersey just last year, and we will forever be grateful for his positive energy, passion for the customer and love for children everywhere.”

May Charles rest in peace.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Rest In Peace: Toys ‘R’ Us Founder Dead One Week After Company Goes Under

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Byron Allen's Oscar Gala Viewing Party To Support The Children's Hospital Los Angeles - Inside
Congrats: Comedian Byron Allen buys the Weather Channel…
 46 mins ago
03.23.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 2 hours ago
03.23.18
Him Too? Bobby V. Under Investigation For Rape…
 15 hours ago
03.23.18
#RealNews: Curtis Snow Talks Netflix, Mo’Nique & Legal…
 17 hours ago
03.23.18
Toni Braxton/Donnie Simpson
Toni Braxton Premieres Her New Album “Sex &…
 17 hours ago
03.23.18
Rest In Peace: Toys ‘R’ Us Founder Dead…
 17 hours ago
03.23.18
Lena Waithe Talks Ready Player One & Making…
 18 hours ago
03.23.18
Hallelujah: Instagram Is FINALLY Working Toward Making Our…
 18 hours ago
03.23.18
Secure Your Wig: Boyfriend Snatches Girlfriend’s Wig While…
 18 hours ago
03.23.18
Kindergartner Reaches Internet Stardom For His Hilarious Weather…
 19 hours ago
03.23.18
Watch: Jhené Aiko Drops A Video For The…
 19 hours ago
03.23.18
Watch: Nardwuar Interviews YBN Nahmir At SXSW, And…
 20 hours ago
03.23.18
In Living Color: Remember That Time Tupac &…
 20 hours ago
03.23.18
Marvin Gaye
Marvin Gaye’s Family Wins…Judge Says Robin Thicke &…
 22 hours ago
03.22.18
Photos