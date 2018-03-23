Bozoma Saint John Spearheads Change At Uber

There was once a time when transportation could be a hit or miss thing depending on where you lived and what your budget was. Without owning a car, getting from point A to point B could also vary widely depending on the town, neighborhood, city or country you lived in.

Enter Uber, the pioneer of the ride-sharing revolution.

Now the most valuable privately owned company in the world, Uber simultaneously solved the problem of urbanites and others who eschewed car ownership, environment-friendly folks who sought to reduced their carbon footprint and people who were looking for flexible work schedules.

Now in 633 countries worldwide, Uber has reached a point where the diversity of its corporate braintrust is as important as the diversity of its drivers. Enter former Apple marketing exec Bozoma Saint John, who is charged with changing the corporate culture at Uber in her role as chief brand officer. Of Ghanaian descent, St. John was raised in Connecticut, ultimately forging a career in the tech world, a place where people of color face often face obstacles to entry.

Saint John hopes to change that culture at Uber. She has been tasked with improving morale at the company, making sure that all drivers regardless of race, creed, religion or gender feel as though they are an integral part of the company’s mission.

That mission includes proving opportunities for African-Americans and people of color from the executive ranks on down. For many African-American drivers, Uber has provided the opportunity to create a workplace based on individual needs.

Single mothers, part-time workers, students and more can take advantage of the flexibility Uber provides its drivers. The Uber experience also fosters community, as drivers and passengers often exchange information, build camaraderie, and sometimes even find love!

Saint John says she wants Uber to grow into a company that empowers its employees as well as its users.

“I don’t think it’s up to one person [to save Uber],” she told CNN. “It’s not up to me. [But] I’m gonna work my ass off to make sure that I am part of the solution.”

PHOTO: PR Photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: