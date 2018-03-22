Toni Braxton Confirms Engagement To Birdman But When Is The Wedding Date?

Photo by

Toni Braxton Confirms Engagement To Birdman But When Is The Wedding Date?

Foxy NC staff
After months of speculation singer Toni Braxton finally confirms to Donnie Simpson that she is indeed engaged to Cash Money Records founder Bryan “Birdman” Williams. While Birdman would love to get hitched as soon as possible, Braxton says that the nuptials will take place after the Braxton family finish a planned tour that kicks off in May!

Braxton tells Simpson while the two have known each other for years, their relationship started to blossom during a pivotal time in her life. Braxton will release her first solo album in 8 years, “Sex & Cigarettes March 23rd.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Photos