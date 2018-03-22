Entertainment News
Watch: Nardwuar Interviews YBN Nahmir At SXSW, And It’s Absolutely Hilarious

If it's Nardwuar, you know it's gonna be good

If you’re a music nerd, then you probably think of Nardwuar as being one of the best interviewers of all time. With his off-the-wall questions and insane level of knowledge on literally every guest, he makes an interview with anyone and everyone a completely unique experience.

In his latest video, the Human Serviette interviews YBN Nahmir, a newer rapper out of Alabama. Even though Nahmir is young, it’s nice to see him show Nardwuar respect and it’s obvious that he’s having a great time. As Nardwuar hands over vinyls and different gifts based off his research, YBN’s responses are absolute gold.

Peep the whole interview to see the hilarious interactions.

