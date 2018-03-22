Entertainment News
Kindergartner Reaches Internet Stardom For His Hilarious Weather Report

It involves Pokémon and some serious dance moves.

Happy little commentator having a guest in a radio station during live broadcast.

Source: skynesher / Getty

Waverly Belmont Elementary School in Nashville, TN might’ve just found their resident weather reporter for the year.

As part of a school project, 6-year-old Carden Corts got the help of his dad and a green screen to put on one of the most hilarious weather reports a kindergartner can do. Check out the clip for yourself below, which has already received over 700,000 views on Youtube after being posted Wednesday!

