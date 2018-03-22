Entertainment News
Secure Your Wig: Boyfriend Snatches Girlfriend’s Wig While Trying To Do A Good Deed

Foxy NC Staff
Young woman with dyed blue hair

Source: Adrian Weinbrecht / Getty

A loving boyfriend was just trying to hold his girlfriend’s hair back so she could throw up after a night of heavy partying but he had no idea that his attempts at chivalry would leave her exposed.

 

Photos