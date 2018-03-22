Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Hallelujah: Instagram Is FINALLY Working Toward Making Our Feeds Chronological Again….Kinda

Well it's about time!

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016

Source: Carl Court / Getty

When it comes to Instagram, all people really want is for our posts to be in chronological order. We’ve been begging the app’s innovators to change the algorithm since they first changed it in 2016, and it’s always seemed like our pleas fall on deaf ears. But now, it looks like Instagram has finally answered our prayers, well…kind of.

We all remember the days when Instagram used to show posts in chronological order, before they inexplicably changing their algorithm in March 2016. However, today, Instagram revealed in a press release that the company is making two exciting changes to its algorithm: a “new posts” option along with something that sounds a lot like taking steps toward a chronological feed.

Instagram’s VP of Product tweeted about the changes, explaining  that the first step in their changes on the app is putting, “newer posts closer to the top.”

Well later mentioned that making the feed “totally chronological” isn’t a good idea, because there are weaknesses there as well. He cites people close to you posting in the morning wouldn’t be visible to you when you check at night as an example.

The press release didn’t outright say that Instagram is going back toward chronological, but hopefully this is a move in the right direction. 

Here’s to opening Instagram and not seeing a post from 4 days ago at the top of our feeds!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Hallelujah: Instagram Is FINALLY Working Toward Making Our Feeds Chronological Again….Kinda

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Byron Allen's Oscar Gala Viewing Party To Support The Children's Hospital Los Angeles - Inside
Congrats: Comedian Byron Allen buys the Weather Channel…
 47 mins ago
03.23.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 2 hours ago
03.23.18
Him Too? Bobby V. Under Investigation For Rape…
 15 hours ago
03.23.18
#RealNews: Curtis Snow Talks Netflix, Mo’Nique & Legal…
 17 hours ago
03.23.18
Toni Braxton/Donnie Simpson
Toni Braxton Premieres Her New Album “Sex &…
 17 hours ago
03.23.18
Rest In Peace: Toys ‘R’ Us Founder Dead…
 17 hours ago
03.23.18
Lena Waithe Talks Ready Player One & Making…
 18 hours ago
03.23.18
Hallelujah: Instagram Is FINALLY Working Toward Making Our…
 18 hours ago
03.23.18
Secure Your Wig: Boyfriend Snatches Girlfriend’s Wig While…
 19 hours ago
03.23.18
Kindergartner Reaches Internet Stardom For His Hilarious Weather…
 19 hours ago
03.23.18
Watch: Jhené Aiko Drops A Video For The…
 19 hours ago
03.23.18
Watch: Nardwuar Interviews YBN Nahmir At SXSW, And…
 20 hours ago
03.23.18
In Living Color: Remember That Time Tupac &…
 20 hours ago
03.23.18
Marvin Gaye
Marvin Gaye’s Family Wins…Judge Says Robin Thicke &…
 22 hours ago
03.22.18
Photos