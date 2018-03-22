What’s In Your Bag: Amara La Negra

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

What’s In Your Bag: Amara La Negra

The gorgeous 'Love and Hip Hop Miami' star gives us a peek at what's in her bag.

Danielle Jennings
0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Amara La Negra, the gorgeous breakout star of Love and Hip Hop Miami, stopped by the HelloBeautiful studios to let us in on a few beauty secrets, including what essentials she always keeps in her newly-purchased Gucci bag.

She reveals her love of lashes, stating “I love to rock lashes because if you really have some nice pop to your eyes you look fabulous!”

Check out the full video above and check out some of our recommendations for similar products to Amara’s faves:

Okay Olive Oil Face & Body Lotion – $7.99 from OkayPureNaturals.com

Ardell Faux Mink Lash #811 – $5.99 from Ulta.com

Shea Moisture 100% Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Overnight Face Oil – $9.99 from SheaMoisture.com

Cantu Shea Butter for Natural Hair Moisturizing Curl Activator Cream – $5.97 from Walmart.com

MORE ‘LET’S MAKEUP’:

LET’S MAKEUP: Kandi Burruss Shares With #TeamBeautiful What’s In Her Bag

LET’S MAKEUP: Celebrity Makeup Artist Camara Aunique Shares What’s In Her Bag

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading What’s In Your Bag: Amara La Negra

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
12th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Tribute Concert - Show
Tamar Braxton Looks Prettier Than Ever With Her…
 42 mins ago
03.23.18
Byron Allen's Oscar Gala Viewing Party To Support The Children's Hospital Los Angeles - Inside
Congrats: Comedian Byron Allen buys the Weather Channel…
 3 hours ago
03.23.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 5 hours ago
03.23.18
Him Too? Bobby V. Under Investigation For Rape…
 18 hours ago
03.23.18
#RealNews: Curtis Snow Talks Netflix, Mo’Nique & Legal…
 20 hours ago
03.23.18
Toni Braxton/Donnie Simpson
Toni Braxton Premieres Her New Album “Sex &…
 20 hours ago
03.23.18
Rest In Peace: Toys ‘R’ Us Founder Dead…
 20 hours ago
03.23.18
Lena Waithe Talks Ready Player One & Making…
 21 hours ago
03.23.18
Hallelujah: Instagram Is FINALLY Working Toward Making Our…
 21 hours ago
03.23.18
Secure Your Wig: Boyfriend Snatches Girlfriend’s Wig While…
 21 hours ago
03.23.18
Kindergartner Reaches Internet Stardom For His Hilarious Weather…
 22 hours ago
03.23.18
Watch: Jhené Aiko Drops A Video For The…
 22 hours ago
03.23.18
Watch: Nardwuar Interviews YBN Nahmir At SXSW, And…
 22 hours ago
03.23.18
In Living Color: Remember That Time Tupac &…
 23 hours ago
03.23.18
Photos