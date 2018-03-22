Atlanta Hawks Are Being Sued For Discriminating Against White People

The Atlanta Hawks are being sued by a former staffer. In her suit, she claims that the organization discriminates against white people. Yes you read that right.

Former community development coordinator, Margo Kline has filed the lawsuit under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that her former supervisor, David Lee who is African American, discriminated against her race and gender.

Here are a few of her complaints:

Lee was dismissive and exclusionary toward white employees, especially white females

made jokes about white culture

made it clear that he wanted to hire black individuals and did not want to hire white females for positions opening up in his department;

expected and required more of white individuals, especially white females, than black individuals in the department;

promoted and hired less qualified black individuals over white individuals, especially white females;

alleges white coworkers were told not to speak with Kline or they could lose their job.

She is including in her lawsuit a conversation over lunch with Lee and Nzinga Shaw, the Hawks chief diversity and inclusion officer. According to Yahoo Sports, the lawsuit:

At that lunch, Plaintiff shared her ongoing concerns about the inappropriate and discriminatory behavior she was experiencing and witnessing. Among other things, she reminded Ms. Shaw of a group discussion a few days prior in which Ms. Shaw showed Plaintiff and Mr. Lee a picture of a political campaign at a local HBCU (Historically Black College and University) saying, “Look at this, they have a group called ‘Blacks for Trump.’” Mr. Lee stated that he refused to believe it, and “it was probably just a bunch of white people in black face.” Although Ms. Shaw laughed at the comment at the time, at the lunch on February 3, 2017, Ms. Shaw told Plaintiff that Mr. Lee’s comment was ignorant and said, “That could be a lawsuit!”

After bring her complaints to the organization attention, Kline claims that she was terminated.

The Atlanta Hawks issued a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution defending their handling of Kline’s complaints. “We take all claims of discrimination seriously and have performed a thorough review of these baseless claims. The case was quickly dismissed at the EEOC level. We deny these claims and will vigorously defend against them.”

This is going to be interesting. We have to keep an eye out on this story.