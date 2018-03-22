Entertainment News
James R. Talks ‘Taking’ Jaquae’s Girl & 4 Other ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Regrets

James says he wishes things went down a little differently.

Foxy NC Staff
James R. Love & Hip Hop NY

Source: Gary Smith / iOne Digital

This season on Love & Hip Hop, James R. was a major source of entertainment. Caught between two women— feisty Mariahlynn and messy Sophia Body—the hunky ladies’ man came through to Global Grind to talk his top 5 regrets and surprise, surprise…most of them stem back to the girls. Watch up top as James R. talks about himself in the third person like it’s totally normal.

Photos