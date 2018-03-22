Entertainment News
LOL: Viral Clip Shows All The Fam You Might Bump Into At A Black Church Funeral

When it's funny cause it's too real.

USA: Religion: Worshipers at Revival Church

Source: Sandy Huffaker / Getty

If you’ve been to a spirit moving, holy ghost filled, mostly Black church, you might can relate to this clip that’s already racked up over 3 million views on Facebook.

 

Are they wrong or nah?

 

LOL: Viral Clip Shows All The Fam You Might Bump Into At A Black Church Funeral

Photos