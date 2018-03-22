See Terry Crews As Bedlam In The Newest Trailer For Deadpool 2

Terry Crews and Zazie Beetz shine in the new Deadpool 2 trailer as a part of Deadpool’s new supergroup called X-Force. Crews is finally confirmed as Bedlam. In the trailer we get to see more of the sequel hitting theaters May 18th. Deadpool 2 stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Josh Brolin as Cable

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: