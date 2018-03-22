television
Home > Television

2018 Daytime Emmy Nominations

bvick
0 reads
Leave a comment
ABC's 'Celebrity Family Feud'

Source: Eric McCandless / Getty

Yesterday, Sheryl Underwood and Maro Lopez announced the Daytime Emmy nominations. Here is a partially list of the nominees.

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud                                                                                              SYNDICATED

Jeopardy!                                                                                                 SYNDICATED

Let’s Make a Deal                                                                                                   CBS

The Price Is Right                                                                                                    CBS

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire                                                            SYNDICATED

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Couples Court with the Cutlers                                                             SYNDICATED

Divorce Court                                                                                                         FOX

Judge Judy                                                                                                SYNDICATED

Judge Mathis                                                                                            SYNDICATED

Justice with Judge Mablean                                                                   SYNDICATED

The People’s Court                                                                                  SYNDICATED

Outstanding Morning Program

CBS Sunday Morning                                                                                             CBS

CBS This Morning                                                                                                   CBS

Good Morning America                                                                                        ABC

Today Show                                                                                                           NBC

Outstanding Talk Show Informative

The Chew                                                                                                                ABC

The Dr. Oz Show                                                                                      SYNDICATED

Megyn Kelly Today                                                                                                NBC

Larry King Now                                                                                                 Ora TV

STEVE                                                                                                        SYNDICATED

Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment

The Ellen DeGeneres Show                                                                     SYNDICATED

Live with Kelly and Ryan                                                                        SYNDICATED

The Real                                                                                                    SYNDICATED

The Talk                                                                                                                   CBS

The View                                                                                                                 ABC

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Eileen Davidson, as Ashley Abbott

The Young and the Restless                                                                                                              CBS

Nancy Lee Grahn, as Alexis Davis

General Hospital                                                                                                                                     ABC

Marci Miller, as Abigail Deveraux

Days of Our Lives                                                                                                                                    NBC

Maura West, as Ava Jerome

General Hospital                                                                                                                                     ABC

Laura Wright, as Carly Corinthos

General Hospital                                                                                                                                     ABC

 

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Bergman, as Jack Abbott

The Young and the Restless                                                                                                              CBS

Michael Easton, as Hamilton Finn

General Hospital                                                                                                                                     ABC

John McCook, as Eric Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful                                                                                                               CBS

Billy Miller, as Jason Morgan/Drew

General Hospital                                                                                                                                     ABC

James Reynolds, as Abe Carver

Days of Our Lives                                                                                                                                    NBC

 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Marla Adams, as Dina Mergeron

The Young and the Restless                                                                                                              CBS

Camryn Grimes, as Mariah Copeland

The Young and the Restless                                                                                                              CBS

Susan Seaforth Hayes, as Julie Williams

Days of Our Lives                                                                                                                                    NBC

Elizabeth Hendrickson, as Chloe Mitchell

The Young and the Restless                                                                                                              CBS

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, as Steffy Forrester Spencer

The Bold and the Beautiful                                                                                                             CBS

Mishael Morgan, as Hilary Curtis

The Young and the Restless                                                                                                              CBS

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Wally Kurth, as Ned Quartermaine

General Hospital                                                                                                                                     ABC

Chandler Massey, as Will Horton

Days of Our Lives                                                                                                                                    NBC

Anthony Montgomery, as Dr Andre Maddox

General Hospital                                                                                                                                     ABC

Greg Rikaart, as Kevin Fisher

The Young and the Restless                                                                                                              CBS

Greg Vaughan, as Eric Brady

Days of Our Lives                                                                                                                                    NBC

 

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series

Reign Edwards, as Nicole Avant Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful                                                                                                               CBS

Hayley Erin, as Kiki Jerome

General Hospital                                                                                                                                     ABC

Cait Fairbanks, as Tessa Porter

The Young and the Restless                                                                                                              CBS

Olivia Rose Keegan, as Claire Brady

Days of Our Lives                                                                                                                                    NBC

Chloe Lanier, as Nelle Benson

General Hospital                                                                                                                                     ABC

 

Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series

Lucas Adams, as Tripp Dalton

Days of Our Lives                                                                                                                                    NBC

Rome Flynn, as Zende Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful                                                                                                               CBS

Tristan Lake Leabu, as Reed Hellstrom

The Young and the Restless                                                                                                              CBS

Casey Moss, as JJ Deveraux

Days of Our Lives                                                                                                                                    NBC

Hudson West, as Jake Webber

General Hospital                                                                                                                                     ABC                                                                           

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Ryan Ashton, as Zach Sinnett

The Young and the Restless                                                                                                              CBS

Robb Derringer, as Scooter Nelson

Days of Our Lives                                                                                                                                    NBC

John Enos, as Roger

Days of Our Lives                                                                                                                                    NBC

Morgan Fairchild, as Anjelica

Days of Our Lives                                                                                                                                    NBC

Vernee Watson, as Stella Henry

General Hospital                                                                                                                                     ABC

 

Outstanding Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful                                                                                   CBS

Days of Our Lives                                                                                                   NBC

General Hospital                                                                                                    ABC

The Young and the Restless                                                                                CBS

To see the full list of nominees click here. Daytime Emmy Awards to be held on Sunday, April 29th. Instead of a live television broadcast, audiences will be able to livestream the 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards online via Facebook, Twitter and the Daytime Emmys website. That’s sad that they are honoring the daytime shows but the Emmys can’t find a network to air it. WOW!

2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 2 - Arrivals

Red Carpet Rundown: Angela Bassett & Courtney B. Vance Blaze The Creative Art Emmys

16 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: Angela Bassett & Courtney B. Vance Blaze The Creative Art Emmys

Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: Angela Bassett & Courtney B. Vance Blaze The Creative Art Emmys

Red Carpet Rundown: Angela Bassett & Courtney B. Vance Blaze The Creative Art Emmys

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Marvin Gaye
Marvin Gaye’s Family Wins…Judge Says Robin Thicke &…
 3 hours ago
03.22.18
‘Atlanta’ Star Zazie Beetz Shines In ‘Deadpool 2’…
 4 hours ago
03.22.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 5 hours ago
03.22.18
Little African-American girl in a pumpkin patch
Share This With Someone You Know…We All Need…
 5 hours ago
03.22.18
VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens - Show
Queen Latifah Produced “Surprise” Segment On The Last…
 5 hours ago
03.22.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 6 hours ago
03.22.18
See Terry Crews As Bedlam In The Newest…
 6 hours ago
03.22.18
Not Even A Hospital Bed Could Stop This…
 6 hours ago
03.22.18
LOL: Viral Clip Shows All The Fam You…
 6 hours ago
03.22.18
James R. Talks ‘Taking’ Jaquae’s Girl & 4…
 7 hours ago
03.22.18
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Queen Latifah’s Mother Rita Owens Has Died After…
 8 hours ago
03.22.18
He Tried It! White Writer Blames ‘Black Panther’s’…
 17 hours ago
03.22.18
Judge Honors Jill Scott’s Prenup, Denies Estranged Husband’s…
 18 hours ago
03.22.18
The Weinstein Company Owes Malia Obama Money For…
 19 hours ago
03.22.18
Photos