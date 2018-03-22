2018 Daytime Emmy Nominations

Yesterday, Sheryl Underwood and Maro Lopez announced the Daytime Emmy nominations. Here is a partially list of the nominees.
Outstanding Game Show
Family Feud SYNDICATED
Jeopardy! SYNDICATED
Let’s Make a Deal CBS
The Price Is Right CBS
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire SYNDICATED
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
Couples Court with the Cutlers SYNDICATED
Divorce Court FOX
Judge Judy SYNDICATED
Judge Mathis SYNDICATED
Justice with Judge Mablean SYNDICATED
The People’s Court SYNDICATED
Outstanding Morning Program
CBS Sunday Morning CBS
CBS This Morning CBS
Good Morning America ABC
Today Show NBC
Outstanding Talk Show Informative
The Chew ABC
The Dr. Oz Show SYNDICATED
Megyn Kelly Today NBC
Larry King Now Ora TV
STEVE SYNDICATED
Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment
The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
Live with Kelly and Ryan SYNDICATED
The Real SYNDICATED
The Talk CBS
The View ABC
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Eileen Davidson, as Ashley Abbott
The Young and the Restless CBS
Nancy Lee Grahn, as Alexis Davis
General Hospital ABC
Marci Miller, as Abigail Deveraux
Days of Our Lives NBC
Maura West, as Ava Jerome
General Hospital ABC
Laura Wright, as Carly Corinthos
General Hospital ABC
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Bergman, as Jack Abbott
The Young and the Restless CBS
Michael Easton, as Hamilton Finn
General Hospital ABC
John McCook, as Eric Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Billy Miller, as Jason Morgan/Drew
General Hospital ABC
James Reynolds, as Abe Carver
Days of Our Lives NBC
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Marla Adams, as Dina Mergeron
The Young and the Restless CBS
Camryn Grimes, as Mariah Copeland
The Young and the Restless CBS
Susan Seaforth Hayes, as Julie Williams
Days of Our Lives NBC
Elizabeth Hendrickson, as Chloe Mitchell
The Young and the Restless CBS
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, as Steffy Forrester Spencer
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Mishael Morgan, as Hilary Curtis
The Young and the Restless CBS
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Wally Kurth, as Ned Quartermaine
General Hospital ABC
Chandler Massey, as Will Horton
Days of Our Lives NBC
Anthony Montgomery, as Dr Andre Maddox
General Hospital ABC
Greg Rikaart, as Kevin Fisher
The Young and the Restless CBS
Greg Vaughan, as Eric Brady
Days of Our Lives NBC
Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series
Reign Edwards, as Nicole Avant Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Hayley Erin, as Kiki Jerome
General Hospital ABC
Cait Fairbanks, as Tessa Porter
The Young and the Restless CBS
Olivia Rose Keegan, as Claire Brady
Days of Our Lives NBC
Chloe Lanier, as Nelle Benson
General Hospital ABC
Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series
Lucas Adams, as Tripp Dalton
Days of Our Lives NBC
Rome Flynn, as Zende Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Tristan Lake Leabu, as Reed Hellstrom
The Young and the Restless CBS
Casey Moss, as JJ Deveraux
Days of Our Lives NBC
Hudson West, as Jake Webber
General Hospital ABC
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Ryan Ashton, as Zach Sinnett
The Young and the Restless CBS
Robb Derringer, as Scooter Nelson
Days of Our Lives NBC
John Enos, as Roger
Days of Our Lives NBC
Morgan Fairchild, as Anjelica
Days of Our Lives NBC
Vernee Watson, as Stella Henry
General Hospital ABC
Outstanding Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
To see the full list of nominees click here. Daytime Emmy Awards to be held on Sunday, April 29th. Instead of a live television broadcast, audiences will be able to livestream the 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards online via Facebook, Twitter and the Daytime Emmys website. That’s sad that they are honoring the daytime shows but the Emmys can’t find a network to air it. WOW!