2018 Daytime Emmy Nominations

Yesterday, Sheryl Underwood and Maro Lopez announced the Daytime Emmy nominations. Here is a partially list of the nominees.

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud SYNDICATED

Jeopardy! SYNDICATED

Let’s Make a Deal CBS

The Price Is Right CBS

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire SYNDICATED

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Couples Court with the Cutlers SYNDICATED

Divorce Court FOX

Judge Judy SYNDICATED

Judge Mathis SYNDICATED

Justice with Judge Mablean SYNDICATED

The People’s Court SYNDICATED

Outstanding Morning Program

CBS Sunday Morning CBS

CBS This Morning CBS

Good Morning America ABC

Today Show NBC

Outstanding Talk Show Informative

The Chew ABC

The Dr. Oz Show SYNDICATED

Megyn Kelly Today NBC

Larry King Now Ora TV

STEVE SYNDICATED

Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment

The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED

Live with Kelly and Ryan SYNDICATED

The Real SYNDICATED

The Talk CBS

The View ABC

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Eileen Davidson, as Ashley Abbott

The Young and the Restless CBS

Nancy Lee Grahn, as Alexis Davis

General Hospital ABC

Marci Miller, as Abigail Deveraux

Days of Our Lives NBC

Maura West, as Ava Jerome

General Hospital ABC

Laura Wright, as Carly Corinthos

General Hospital ABC

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Bergman, as Jack Abbott

The Young and the Restless CBS

Michael Easton, as Hamilton Finn

General Hospital ABC

John McCook, as Eric Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Billy Miller, as Jason Morgan/Drew

General Hospital ABC

James Reynolds, as Abe Carver

Days of Our Lives NBC

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Marla Adams, as Dina Mergeron

The Young and the Restless CBS

Camryn Grimes, as Mariah Copeland

The Young and the Restless CBS

Susan Seaforth Hayes, as Julie Williams

Days of Our Lives NBC

Elizabeth Hendrickson, as Chloe Mitchell

The Young and the Restless CBS

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, as Steffy Forrester Spencer

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Mishael Morgan, as Hilary Curtis

The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Wally Kurth, as Ned Quartermaine

General Hospital ABC

Chandler Massey, as Will Horton

Days of Our Lives NBC

Anthony Montgomery, as Dr Andre Maddox

General Hospital ABC

Greg Rikaart, as Kevin Fisher

The Young and the Restless CBS

Greg Vaughan, as Eric Brady

Days of Our Lives NBC

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series

Reign Edwards, as Nicole Avant Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Hayley Erin, as Kiki Jerome

General Hospital ABC

Cait Fairbanks, as Tessa Porter

The Young and the Restless CBS

Olivia Rose Keegan, as Claire Brady

Days of Our Lives NBC

Chloe Lanier, as Nelle Benson

General Hospital ABC

Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series

Lucas Adams, as Tripp Dalton

Days of Our Lives NBC

Rome Flynn, as Zende Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Tristan Lake Leabu, as Reed Hellstrom

The Young and the Restless CBS

Casey Moss, as JJ Deveraux

Days of Our Lives NBC

Hudson West, as Jake Webber

General Hospital ABC

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Ryan Ashton, as Zach Sinnett

The Young and the Restless CBS

Robb Derringer, as Scooter Nelson

Days of Our Lives NBC

John Enos, as Roger

Days of Our Lives NBC

Morgan Fairchild, as Anjelica

Days of Our Lives NBC

Vernee Watson, as Stella Henry

General Hospital ABC

Outstanding Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Days of Our Lives NBC

General Hospital ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS

To see the full list of nominees click here. Daytime Emmy Awards to be held on Sunday, April 29th. Instead of a live television broadcast, audiences will be able to livestream the 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards online via Facebook, Twitter and the Daytime Emmys website. That’s sad that they are honoring the daytime shows but the Emmys can’t find a network to air it. WOW!