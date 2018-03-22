TJMS
Top Of The Morning: Is Tom Getting Married?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
3/22/18- Sherri Shepherd is pretty confident that if Tom gets married again that there’s hope for her. Tom is certain that he’s not getting married again and Kym Whitley was there to back him up. Of course she was because if he gets married how will Kym and Sherri get gifts anymore?

