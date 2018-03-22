Local
Raleigh police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking marijuana

Jodi Berry
Jail Cell

Source: Getty / Getty

Raleigh police arrested a 20-year old Brianna Lofton, and placed her one-year-old child into child protective services on Wednesday after video circulated on Facebook of the child smoking.

People who saw the viral video contacted police. The 10-second video received 1 million views, and shows the hand of an adult off-screen holding what appears to be a cigarillo to the child’s lips. The child then appears to inhale and puff smoke.

Lofton faces two counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, plus two counts of contributing to delinquency and possession of marijuana.

courtesy WTVD

baby smoking marijuana , mother arrested

Continue reading Raleigh police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking marijuana

