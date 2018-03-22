Entertainment News
OWN Sets Two-Night Premiere For ‘Queen Sugar’ Season 3

What's going on with the Bordelons in season 3 of OWN's hit series?

OWN Hosts A Private New York Screening Of 'Queen Sugar'

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

OWN is doubling down for the season 3 premiere of Queen Sugar.

You’re going to want to set a couple nights aside for the return of Ava DuVernay‘s hit series.

According to Shadow and Act, OWN has set a two-night premiere for season 3 of Queen Sugar, which will air May 29 and 30 at 10 p.m. From a brief synopsis of this cycle, it sounds like OWN has a lot of ground to cover for the premiere.

Season 3, which boasts an all-female directing team, sees the Bordelons continuing to fight for the family’s sugar farm. However, Charley, Ralph Angel, and Nova will soon discover that their struggles to keep the farm afloat has spread beyond their family and into the very community of Saint Josephine, Louisiana.

Meanwhile, each of the siblings is facing their own personal struggles: Charley (played by Dawn-Lyen Gardner) is still wrestling the Landry family in the boardroom while fearing for her son’s safety. Ralph Angel (played by Kofi Siriboe)  is still coping with Darla’s revelation that Blue might not be his son as he preps for the new farming season. And, as always, Nova (played by Rutina Wesley) is in the midst of an ever-changing love life. Things will get interesting for her as a face from the past returns to challenge what she thinks she knows about relationships. Could she finally have found The One? We’ll have to wait until May 29 to find out.

