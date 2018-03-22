Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Weinstein Company Owes Malia Obama Money For Internship

Which other celebrities still need to be paid?

Foxy NC Staff
4 reads
Leave a comment
President Obama Hosts Canadian PM Trudeau On His Official Visit To Washington

Source: Pool / Getty

The Weinstein Company has yet to pay Malia Obama for some of the hard work she did as an intern last year.

The Weinstein Company needs to run Malia her money.

When the Weinstein Company filed for bankruptcy following Harvey Weinstein’s extensive sexual assault scandal, it left more than a few employees and clients high and dry. TheYBF.com reports that the company hasn’t paid Malia everything she’s owed from her 2017 internship.

She’s in lofty company, according to the company’s bankruptcy filing. On the 394-page-list of creditors, Ryan Coogler, Robert De Niro, and Heidi Klum are also named among those waiting on their checks from The Weinstein Company.

It’s unclear how much The Weinstein Company actually owes, but the filing estimates between $500 million and $1 billion in liabilities and up to $1 billion in assets.

RELATED STORIES:

Malia Obama And Rumored Boyfriend Live It Up In The Big Apple

Malia Obama Caught Kissing Mystery Man At Harvard Football Game

Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump Defend Malia Obama’s Right to Privacy

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading The Weinstein Company Owes Malia Obama Money For Internship

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Atlanta’ Star Zazie Beetz Shines In ‘Deadpool 2’…
 40 mins ago
03.22.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 1 hour ago
03.22.18
Little African-American girl in a pumpkin patch
Share This With Someone You Know…We All Need…
 1 hour ago
03.22.18
VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens - Show
Queen Latifah Produced “Surprise” Segment On The Last…
 2 hours ago
03.22.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 2 hours ago
03.22.18
See Terry Crews As Bedlam In The Newest…
 3 hours ago
03.22.18
Not Even A Hospital Bed Could Stop This…
 3 hours ago
03.22.18
LOL: Viral Clip Shows All The Fam You…
 3 hours ago
03.22.18
James R. Talks ‘Taking’ Jaquae’s Girl & 4…
 4 hours ago
03.22.18
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Queen Latifah’s Mother Rita Owens Has Died After…
 5 hours ago
03.22.18
He Tried It! White Writer Blames ‘Black Panther’s’…
 14 hours ago
03.22.18
Judge Honors Jill Scott’s Prenup, Denies Estranged Husband’s…
 14 hours ago
03.22.18
The Weinstein Company Owes Malia Obama Money For…
 15 hours ago
03.22.18
Trump Wants To Increase Military Size But Recruiters…
 16 hours ago
03.22.18
Photos