How Activists Can Protect Their Personal Data In The Aftermath Of Facebook’s Privacy Breach

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

How Activists Can Protect Their Personal Data In The Aftermath Of Facebook’s Privacy Breach

Here's help if leaving Facebook isn’t an option.

News One
0 reads
Leave a comment

News of Facebook’s lax security with users’ personal data underscores the need for Black activists to be proactive in protecting their privacy on social media.

SEE ALSO: Black Activists Are Being Watched And Possibly Reported On In Mysterious ‘Race Paper,’ DHS Records Suggest

Facebook is under a microscope for its role in allowing Cambridge Analytica, a data analytics firm that worked to help elect Donald Trump, to collect and use the personal data of 50 million users. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether Facebook violated terms of its 2011 consent decree with the agency in allowing Cambridge Analytica to access the data without users’ knowledge, Bloomberg News reported.

This news comes against the backdrop of civil rights groups demanding the termination of government surveillance of activists, including those involved in the Black Lives Matter movement. In addition, White supremacist groups have a long history of targeting Black people in hate crimes, which is one theory behind the Austin bombings.

While government officials consider additional privacy regulations, the responsibility of protecting personal information is squarely on Facebook users, said the Electronic Frontier Foundation, an online security watchdog group. This was not a data breach but “exactly how Facebook’s infrastructure was designed to work,” the organization emphasized.

If leaving Facebook altogether isn’t an option, here are steps to take control of privacy settings that can block third parties from collecting personal data:

Log into Facebook and visit the App Settings page (or go there manually via the Settings Menu > Apps ).

From there, click the “Edit” button under “Apps, Websites and Plugins.” Click “Disable Platform.”

For some users, disabling the platform entirely is not a desirable option. Here’s a way to limit personal information that’s accessible by third party apps:

From the same page, click “Edit” under “Apps Others Use.” Then uncheck the types of information that you don’t want other apps to see.

SEE ALSO:

Austin Bombing Suspect Dead: Here’s Everything We Know

Watch: White Thugs Attack Motorist And Gets ‘Knocked The F**k Out!’

US-CRIME-BOMBINGS-TEXAS

Austin Bombings: 19 Days Of White Domestic Terror Targeting Black People

15 photos Launch gallery

Austin Bombings: 19 Days Of White Domestic Terror Targeting Black People

Continue reading Austin Bombings: 19 Days Of White Domestic Terror Targeting Black People

Austin Bombings: 19 Days Of White Domestic Terror Targeting Black People

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tina Turner Reveals She Has Forgiven Ike Turner…
 5 hours ago
03.21.18
8 items
Jay Z & Beyonce Are ‘On The Run’…
 6 hours ago
03.21.18
9 Cringeworthy Commercials That’ll Make You Glad The…
 6 hours ago
03.21.18
You’ll Never Text During A Movie Again After…
 6 hours ago
03.21.18
Jesus Took The Wheel: You’ll Totally Believe In…
 8 hours ago
03.21.18
'Black Panther' European Premiere - VIP Arrivals
‘Black Panther’ is the most tweeted about movie…
 8 hours ago
03.21.18
British Rapper Drops Bars Over A Missy Track…
 8 hours ago
03.21.18
#WakandaForever: ‘Black Panther’ Hits Another Movie Milestone
 8 hours ago
03.21.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 9 hours ago
03.21.18
Smithsonian Moves Michelle Obama Portrait Due To ‘High…
 20 hours ago
03.21.18
IT’S HERE: The Mr. Rogers Documentary Trailer Will…
 1 day ago
03.21.18
People Can’t Get Over This Dog That Looks…
 1 day ago
03.21.18
If You Think Wypipo Can’t Sing Gospel Runs,…
 1 day ago
03.21.18
Cardi B Speaks On Why Video Vixens’ Stories…
 1 day ago
03.21.18
Photos