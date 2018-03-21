9 Cringeworthy Commercials That’ll Make You Glad The 90’s Is Over

0 reads Leave a comment
Sure, we see racist, tone deaf, cringeworthy ads all the time these days. But in the 90’s, it seemed as if there was no filter or fear of offending anyone — which means they went there when it come to advertisements.
Whether the ads were disturbing, off putting or just down right racist — it kind of makes us glad that the 90’s are over. Kids these days would probably laugh at those anti-drug commercials while smoking a vape pen.
Check out some of these weird ads from the 1990’s. How many do you remember?
Hit the flip for more.
1 2 3 4 5Next page »
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
16 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 16
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 16
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 16
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 16
5. RED ALERT5 of 16
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 16
7. RUCHED NOT RUSHED7 of 16
8. NATTY NECKLINES8 of 16
9. DENIM DELIGHT9 of 16
10. ROSE GOLD DREAMS10 of 16
11. ADD A HAT11 of 16
12. PERFECT IN PLAID12 of 16
13. HARK THE HERRINGBONE13 of 16
14. PRETTY IN PINK14 of 16
15. BE THE PRESENT15 of 16
16. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS16 of 16
comments – Add Yours