Morning Minute: Stevie Wonder Sees Better Than Our Politicians

Tom Joyner Morning Show
3/21/18- Stevie Wonder called the Austin bombings terrorism and encouraged following in the footsteps of Australia by doing away with violence. You don’t need eyes to see the truth in that! Interesting, wonder what the National Rifle Association will have to say about this.

Photos