Huggy Lowdown: When You Say No Trump Usually Says Yes

3/21/18- Donald Trump is like the kid you tell to not touch the stove because they’ll get burned but they do it anyway. Trump was advised not to congratulate Vladimir Putin on his presidential win but he did anyway and Huggy thinks it’s another display of this Administration at it’s best.

