Here’s Why We’re So Excited About Having Angela Rye At Women’s Empowerment!

If you aren’t familiar with Women’s Empwerment speaker Angea Rye, then sit back and get ready to see why she’s become one of our favorite political commentators.

Read More: CNN’s Angela Rye Shut Down NRA Republican Who Said ‘I Don’t Want You To Get Ahead Of Yourself’

Read More: CNN’s Angela Rye Thrashes Republican Who Claims Black Folks ‘On The Street’ Are Praising Trump

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark