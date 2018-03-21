Local
Here’s Why We’re So Excited About Having Angela Rye At Women’s Empowerment!

Karen Clark
Angela Rye speaks at The Womens Convention at Cobo Center...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

If you aren’t familiar with Women’s Empwerment speaker Angea Rye, then sit back and get ready to see why she’s become one of our favorite political commentators.

 

 

Read More: CNN’s Angela Rye Shut Down NRA Republican Who Said ‘I Don’t Want You To Get Ahead Of Yourself’

Read More: CNN’s Angela Rye Thrashes Republican Who Claims Black Folks ‘On The Street’ Are Praising Trump

 

Photos