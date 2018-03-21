Austin Bombing Suspect Dead: Here’s Everything We Know

A suspect in the string of bombings that terrorized Austin, Texas died early Wednesday morning.

The suspect, identified only as a 24-year-old White man, killed himself with an explosive device when authorities attempted to arrest him, the American-Statesmen reported.

He detonated the device in his vehicle when police officers approached him, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said at a brief news conference on Wednesday morning. One police officer was injured in the explosion, but he’s expected to recover. A second officer fired his weapon during the attempted arrest.

Investigators are unclear if the suspect acted alone. They urged the public to “remain vigilant” because it’s unknown if the suspect planted other bombs that have not yet been found.

These security camera images from a FedEx office store help track down Austin serial bomber who committed suicide after confrontation with police at a Round Rock motel.

A breakthrough in the case came after the suspect shipped a package with explosives from an Austin FedEx store a few days ago. Investigators obtained security video evidence from the store, as well as receipts of the transaction. The suspect’s Google search history also revealed suspicious activity. Authorities used cell phone technology to trace the man to a hotel in Williams County, Texas.

Five bombs have exploded in Austin since March 2, killing two people and injuring four others. Both victims who died were African Americans–one of them a 39-year-old man and the other a 17-year-old boy. It was believed early in the investigation that the terrorist was targeting Black people, which may still hold true as they try to figure out a motive for the attacks. Authorities emphasized that this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

