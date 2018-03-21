Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘Black Panther’ is the most tweeted about movie ever

Jodi Berry
2 reads
Leave a comment
'Black Panther' European Premiere - VIP Arrivals

Source: Dave J Hogan / Getty

This past weekend, Black Panther became the first film since 2009’s Avatar to top the box office in North America five straight weekends. It’s grossed more than $607 million domestically and $1.2 billion worldwide. The box office smash has also been tweeted about more than 35 million times. That pushes it ahead of the previous record-holder, Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015). The most recent Star Wars installment, 2017’s The Last Jedi, ranks third.

Tweets were led with the most used hashtags #BlackPanther, #Wakanda and #WakandaForever. The most shared posts came from Kendrick Lamar’s tweet about “Black Panther The Album,” which Lamar co-produced, his soundtrack was retweeted over 240,000 times, and Michelle Obama, whose endorsement of the film had over 139,000 retweets.

Read Also:

I Saw Anita Baker With My Mom & It Was Everything I Thought It Would Be

Tamar Braxton Doesn’t Like That Her Family Is Making Vince Out To Be A Villain On ‘Braxton Family Values’

Viola Davis and Lupita Nyong’o to star as women warriors in The Woman King

black panther , Twitter

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading ‘Black Panther’ is the most tweeted about movie ever

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
'Black Panther' European Premiere - VIP Arrivals
‘Black Panther’ is the most tweeted about movie…
 2 hours ago
03.21.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 3 hours ago
03.21.18
Smithsonian Moves Michelle Obama Portrait Due To ‘High…
 14 hours ago
03.21.18
IT’S HERE: The Mr. Rogers Documentary Trailer Will…
 19 hours ago
03.21.18
People Can’t Get Over This Dog That Looks…
 19 hours ago
03.21.18
If You Think Wypipo Can’t Sing Gospel Runs,…
 19 hours ago
03.21.18
Cardi B Speaks On Why Video Vixens’ Stories…
 19 hours ago
03.21.18
IG Star Gets His ‘Magic Mike’ On By…
 20 hours ago
03.21.18
What’s Tea Bianca Lawson? Beyoncé’s Step Sister Has…
 20 hours ago
03.21.18
Hilariousness: Tyler Perry Recalls His Bidding War With…
 20 hours ago
03.21.18
This Lady Got Her Dog To Say ‘I…
 20 hours ago
03.21.18
Nav Discredits XXL’s Freshman List And Highlights The…
 21 hours ago
03.21.18
Tamar Braxton Doesn’t Like That Her Family Is…
 21 hours ago
03.21.18
Brandy, Sonja Norwood & Princess Love Reportedly Got…
 22 hours ago
03.21.18
Photos