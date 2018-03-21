‘Black Panther’ is the most tweeted about movie ever

This past weekend, Black Panther became the first film since 2009’s Avatar to top the box office in North America five straight weekends. It’s grossed more than $607 million domestically and $1.2 billion worldwide. The box office smash has also been tweeted about more than 35 million times. That pushes it ahead of the previous record-holder, Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015). The most recent Star Wars installment, 2017’s The Last Jedi, ranks third.

With 35 million tweets, #BlackPanther is officially the most tweeted-about movie of all time. pic.twitter.com/ua1Qo2ADv3 — AJ+ (@ajplus) March 20, 2018

Tweets were led with the most used hashtags #BlackPanther, #Wakanda and #WakandaForever. The most shared posts came from Kendrick Lamar’s tweet about “Black Panther The Album,” which Lamar co-produced, his soundtrack was retweeted over 240,000 times, and Michelle Obama, whose endorsement of the film had over 139,000 retweets.

