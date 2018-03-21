Local
School Delays Because Of Wintry Mix

The wintry mix this morning is causing problems with our commute as well as affecting some local school openings.   Here is a list of local public school closings and delays.

See the full list at WRAL.com

Alamance Burlington Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Caswell County Schools Delayed 3 Hours
Granville County Schools Delayed 3 Hours
Mecklenburg Co VA Schools Closed on
Orange County Schools Delayed 3 Hours
Person County Schools Delayed 2 Hours

School Delays Because Of Wintry Mix

