Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

IT’S HERE: The Mr. Rogers Documentary Trailer Will Have You Shedding Hella Thug Tears

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Mr. Rogers

Source: Getty / Getty

We can’t be the only ones who wanted to move to Mr. Rogers neighborhood when life got tough.

On June 8th, we all get to take a trip to that fateful place where it’s always a beautiful day in the neighborhood. The heartwarming trailer for Won’t You Be My Neighbor, the Mr. Rogers Documentary is finally here, and just a warning — if you haven’t cried in a while, maybe you should grab your tissues now.

You may be surprised that more grown folks are hype for the film than young kids:

See you on June 8th, neighbors.

Also, do you remember the time Eddie Murphy was the Mr. Rogers, but in the hood?

Saturday Night Live

Source: NBC / Getty

Hit the flip to check it out.

1 2Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading IT’S HERE: The Mr. Rogers Documentary Trailer Will Have You Shedding Hella Thug Tears

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
'Black Panther' European Premiere - VIP Arrivals
‘Black Panther’ is the most tweeted about movie…
 2 hours ago
03.21.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 3 hours ago
03.21.18
Smithsonian Moves Michelle Obama Portrait Due To ‘High…
 14 hours ago
03.21.18
IT’S HERE: The Mr. Rogers Documentary Trailer Will…
 19 hours ago
03.21.18
People Can’t Get Over This Dog That Looks…
 19 hours ago
03.21.18
If You Think Wypipo Can’t Sing Gospel Runs,…
 19 hours ago
03.21.18
Cardi B Speaks On Why Video Vixens’ Stories…
 19 hours ago
03.21.18
IG Star Gets His ‘Magic Mike’ On By…
 20 hours ago
03.21.18
What’s Tea Bianca Lawson? Beyoncé’s Step Sister Has…
 20 hours ago
03.21.18
Hilariousness: Tyler Perry Recalls His Bidding War With…
 20 hours ago
03.21.18
This Lady Got Her Dog To Say ‘I…
 20 hours ago
03.21.18
Nav Discredits XXL’s Freshman List And Highlights The…
 21 hours ago
03.21.18
Tamar Braxton Doesn’t Like That Her Family Is…
 21 hours ago
03.21.18
Brandy, Sonja Norwood & Princess Love Reportedly Got…
 22 hours ago
03.21.18
Photos