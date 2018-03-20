Entertainment News
Brandy, Sonja Norwood & Princess Love Reportedly Got Into A Family Quarrel At Gender Reveal Party

The mother/daughter pair reportedly defended Ray J against cheating accusations.

Foxy NC Staff
What should be a happy time for Ray J and Princess Love is quickly turning into a minefield of family drama.

The couple is reportedly expecting a baby girl amid accusations that Ray J has been cheating on his new wife. TMZ reports Princess argued with her mother and sister-in-law at the baby’s gender reveal party.

Princess’ tweet a couple of weeks ago subliminally hinting at Ray’s infidelity became a point of contention between the family–with Brandy and Sonja allegedly demanding an apology from Princess for her words.

“If you’re going to stay with a man, do it because that’s what you truly want. Never stay because of children.. When they grow up, then what,” Princess typed in a now deleted tweet.

Princess defended herself saying B and Sonja needed to “mind their own business.” The exchange of words reportedly led Sonja and Brandy to opt out of the couple’s baby shower.

Yikes. Nobody wins when the family feuds.

