Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tamar Braxton Doesn’t Like That Her Family Is Making Vince Out To Be A Villain On ‘Braxton Family Values’

Braxton is allegedly refusing to do promo appearances because she's fed up.

HelloBeautiful Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

As the explosive sixth season of the “Braxton Family Values,” draws near, it seems as if there’s inner turmoil amongst the closely knit Braxton family.

According to TMZ, Tamar Braxton is refusing to participate in any upcoming promo appearances for the hit reality show because she feels her family is unfairly portraying her estranged husband, Vince Herbert.

The source told the outlet that Braxton is fed up and feels they have tarnished Herbert’s name for promotional gain. She’s reportedly only agreeing to participate in promotional appearances if the footage that she disagrees with is fixed.

Braxton filed for divorce in October, just days before the couple’s ninth wedding anniversary. After the news hit the airwaves, rumors swirled surrounding the cause for the couple’s separation. Weeks after Braxton’s mom, Evelyn, revealed that she feared for her Tamar’s life in an exclusive with TMZ. Braxton and Herbert have agreed to co-parent their son Logan but have not shared any plans to reconcile.

A promo for the show uncovers that the family found out about Tamar’s divorce after reading the announcement online, while reacting to Evelyn’s tea spilling.

We hope that there’s no actual beef between the Braxton women and that these reports are just that, rumors.

SOURCE: TMZ

DON’T MISS:

No Hair Don’t Care: Tamar Braxton Unveils Bald Look

Tamar Braxton Shocked Sisters With Divorce In ‘Braxton Family Values’ Sneak Peek

2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Arrivals

Snatched: 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

13 photos Launch gallery

Snatched: 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

Continue reading Snatched: 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

Snatched: 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
'Black Panther' European Premiere - VIP Arrivals
‘Black Panther’ is the most tweeted about movie…
 2 hours ago
03.21.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 3 hours ago
03.21.18
Smithsonian Moves Michelle Obama Portrait Due To ‘High…
 14 hours ago
03.21.18
IT’S HERE: The Mr. Rogers Documentary Trailer Will…
 19 hours ago
03.21.18
People Can’t Get Over This Dog That Looks…
 19 hours ago
03.21.18
If You Think Wypipo Can’t Sing Gospel Runs,…
 19 hours ago
03.21.18
Cardi B Speaks On Why Video Vixens’ Stories…
 19 hours ago
03.21.18
IG Star Gets His ‘Magic Mike’ On By…
 20 hours ago
03.21.18
What’s Tea Bianca Lawson? Beyoncé’s Step Sister Has…
 20 hours ago
03.21.18
Hilariousness: Tyler Perry Recalls His Bidding War With…
 20 hours ago
03.21.18
This Lady Got Her Dog To Say ‘I…
 20 hours ago
03.21.18
Nav Discredits XXL’s Freshman List And Highlights The…
 21 hours ago
03.21.18
Tamar Braxton Doesn’t Like That Her Family Is…
 22 hours ago
03.21.18
Brandy, Sonja Norwood & Princess Love Reportedly Got…
 22 hours ago
03.21.18
Photos