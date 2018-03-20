Latest Bomb Explosion Near FedEx In San Antonio Possibly Linked To Austin Bombings

Photo by

The latest explosion occurred early Tuesday morning.

Danielle Jennings
The city of San Antonio is recovering after an explosion occurred near a local FedEx facility. This is the second round of bombings in a short period time taking place in Texas, with the first series of blasts happening in Austin, Texas earlier this month.

CNN is reporting that local officials think that the bomb explosion that rocked a San Antonio, Texas FedEx facility is possibly linked to the four bombings that occurred in Austin in recent weeks. As the story is still developing, there are no suspects or motives, however the FBI is thoroughly investigating the case and reported early on that no injuries were sustained.

Via CNN:

Investigators are trying to determine whether an explosion early Tuesday at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio is connected to four explosions that have rattled the Austin, Texas, area this month. The most recent blast happened inside a FedEx facility in Schertz, Texas, FBI San Antonio spokeswoman Michelle Lee said. Schertz is a San Antonio suburb that is roughly an hour’s drive southwest of Austin.

One FedEx team member suffered minor injuries when a “single package exploded” at the ground sorting facility, company spokesman Jim McCluskey said Tuesday in a statement. An ATF spokeswoman earlier had said no injuries were reported. “We are not providing any additional specific information about this package at this time,” McCluskey said. Based on preliminary information gathered at the scene, Lee said there could be a connection with the four Austin explosions, which killed two people and injured four others over 17 days starting March 2. “We suspect it is related to our investigation,” Lee said. If the FedEx incident is confirmed to be linked to the Austin blasts, it would represent a new method for the bomber or bombers. None of the four previous explosives was mailed.

The ATF could not confirm that the latest explosion is associated with the Austin blasts, ATF spokeswoman Nicole Strong said. The ATF’s Houston field division is at the FedEx facility in Schertz, the agency said on Twitter. FedEx is “working closely with law enforcement in their investigation,” McCluskey said.

Meanwhile, authorities are still searching tirelessly for clues to the four Austin explosions. So far, they have uncovered an obvious link between the first three bombings that all involved cardboard packages that were found in front yards or on porches. The fourth explosion was different, as it was set off by a tripwire and injured two men at the scene.

Given the rise of racially motivated crimes, three members of the Congressional Black Caucus called for federal officials to classify the bombings as terrorist attacks and determine whether they are “ideologically or racially motivated.”

 

