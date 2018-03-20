Petty AF: You’ll Be Pissed To Find Out How This Woman Risked Her Career Over $180

Brave students all across the country were celebrated last week for being brave enough to participate in National School Walkout Day — a protest against gun violence.

While the young folks were out here doing the real work, it was a 32-year old custodian that was causing trouble at one South Carolina school during the walkouts. According to police, Aisha Evans went into a classroom while students were outside and ran through three book bags, scoring a measly $180.

Should've just claimed the students she stole from had white privilege. pic.twitter.com/tVIJYiW8RY — Anthony 'Borzoi' Borzoino (@ByzantineSnake) March 16, 2018

Luckily she was caught red handed. On March 14, the custodian was arrested and charged with three counts of petty larceny. Service Solutions, the agency that hired Evans for the job also announced that she would be terminated.

A month per dollar in jail…. — Louie Schutz (@Unclelouieart) March 18, 2018

A steady paycheck or $180, no job and jail time? Damn, sis.

