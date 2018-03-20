Entertainment News
A Kanye West Dating Site Is Launching That’ll Put Your Yeezy Fandom To The Test

There is, however, one strict requirement.

2016 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

It can be hard to find the one if you’re a Kanye West fan.

The intense self-love Yeezy probably taught you can only go so far before you need a fellow Kanye lover to share your sentiments.

 

One website is here to make life easier for the stans. It’s called Yeezy Dating and according to the site, it’s specifically built for “fans of the genius Mr. Kanye West.”

 

The app is set to launch sometime in March, so make sure you sign up for the email list to get early access.

#Kanye #kanyewest #yeezy #yeezus https://t.me/yeezydating

A post shared by Yeezy Dating (@yeezydating) on

 

There is, however, one requirement if you plan on signing up.

You can’t be a Taylor Swift fan. 

 

It literally says on the site, “Taylor Swift fans are banned from this website.”

 

Sorry Swifties.

Guess they want to be sure of where your true allegiances lie.

Will you be signing up? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook!

Photos