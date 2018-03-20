Entertainment News
10 Gifs From ‘Sex And The City’ That Were Clues Of Miranda Running For Governor

Cynthia Nixon

Earlier this week, actress Cynthia Nixon‘s announcement that she’d be running for Governor of New York was met with many mixed reviews.

Despite how you feel about the star’s candidacy, true Sex and the City fans know that Nixon’s character Miranda was was always giving us clues that she’d run New York in some way, some day:

via GIPHY

Just like most politicians, Miranda Hobbes was opinionated, headstrong and used her intellect to get folks on her side:

via GIPHY

When it comes to reading bills that Gov. Cuomo allowed to pass, Nixon already has her reaction down pat:

via GIPHY

What New Yorker wouldn’t want a Governor that knows a thing or two (or three) about fashion:

via GIPHY

She also speaks a language that New Yorkers understand all too well:

via GIPHY

Just because she’s a woman, that doesn’t mean that Nixon will go any less hard on her campaign than Cuomo:

via GIPHY

So when it comes time to vote in November— maybe you should binge watch Sex and the City to see why you may (or may not) want the future of NY in Cynthia’s hands:

via GIPHY

Photos