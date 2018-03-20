TJMS
Top Of The Morning: Catching Up With The Boos

Tom Joyner Morning Show
3/20/18- Kym Whitley got to perform in the stage play Beauty Shop by Shelly Garrett in Dallas. Which also meant she got to stop by the Red Velvet Cake to say hello! Sherri took a quick trip from Vancouver for a comedy show in L.A. and had a lot of fun.

