Huggy Lowdown: Where Can You Find A Lawyer Like That?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
3/20/18- The ongoing legal battle between porn star Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump continues to toss more details to the public that seem to get more outrageous as they come. But Huggy is still amazed by the fact Trump’s lawyer paid $130k of his money to Daniels. Where can you get a lawyer like that?

Photos