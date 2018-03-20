Morning Minute: No Steak For You Matt Lauer

3/20/18- Matt Lauer, the shamed NBC news host who was fired for sexual assault on the job, had his picture removed from the famous Palm Steak House in New York that features famous people from all over the world. Chris Paul says they have a particular reason they don’t want him there anymore.

