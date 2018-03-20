Multiple Injuries Reported After High School Shooting In Maryland

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Multiple Injuries Reported After High School Shooting In Maryland

Our country is clearly in chaos as our president is focused on suing a porn star.

News One
1 reads
Leave a comment

Sadly, another school shooting to report. This time, it’s Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. According to CNN.com, the incident is “contained” but the school is on lock down. Reportedly, three people have been sent to the hospital.

A student named Jonathan Freese called into CNN and said the shooting began early in the morning and seven people could possibly be hurt. However, he did not see the shooting. He also said, “I didn’t really expect for this to happen. I do always feel safe, though, because they always have police at the school.”

Jonathan ended the call when he was being escorted out of the classroom by police. Watch below:

Last week, students at Great Mills High School walked out of class in protest against school shootings.

From Austin to Parkland to Maryland, our country is clearly in chaos.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.

SEE ALSO:

Like Father, Like Son: Donald Trump Jr. Almost Left His Pregnant Wife For Aubrey O’Day

A 70-Year-Old Man Screams At Black Flight Attendant, ‘I Don’t Want Blacks Around Me!’

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
'Black Panther' European Premiere - VIP Arrivals
‘Black Panther’ is the most tweeted about movie…
 2 hours ago
03.21.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 3 hours ago
03.21.18
Smithsonian Moves Michelle Obama Portrait Due To ‘High…
 14 hours ago
03.21.18
IT’S HERE: The Mr. Rogers Documentary Trailer Will…
 19 hours ago
03.21.18
People Can’t Get Over This Dog That Looks…
 19 hours ago
03.21.18
If You Think Wypipo Can’t Sing Gospel Runs,…
 19 hours ago
03.21.18
Cardi B Speaks On Why Video Vixens’ Stories…
 19 hours ago
03.21.18
IG Star Gets His ‘Magic Mike’ On By…
 20 hours ago
03.21.18
What’s Tea Bianca Lawson? Beyoncé’s Step Sister Has…
 20 hours ago
03.21.18
Hilariousness: Tyler Perry Recalls His Bidding War With…
 20 hours ago
03.21.18
This Lady Got Her Dog To Say ‘I…
 20 hours ago
03.21.18
Nav Discredits XXL’s Freshman List And Highlights The…
 21 hours ago
03.21.18
Tamar Braxton Doesn’t Like That Her Family Is…
 22 hours ago
03.21.18
Brandy, Sonja Norwood & Princess Love Reportedly Got…
 22 hours ago
03.21.18
Photos