Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Solange Will Be Honored At This Years Parsons Benefit

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment

Solange has made many strides in the fashion and music space. The A Seat At The Table artist has truly come into her own advocating for representation, providing powerful political critiques, highlighting women of color, and of course, her eclectic fashion and style. The 31-year-old has performed at the White House for President Obama and made a place for herself in the art space with live performances at the Guggenheim Museum and the Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Texas.

Scales (2017) @chinatifoundation @juddfoundation

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on

With these accomplishments, it’s no surprise that Parsons School Of Design will be honoring Solange alongside other fashion superstars including, Marco Bizzari (President and CEO of Gucci) and Jose Neves (Founder and CEO of Farfetch). The Executive Dean of Parsons, Joel Towers, explained that Solange is being honored “for her notable contributions to the music and fashion industries.”

the wiz is my mom

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on

The 70th Annual Parsons Benefit will take place on May 21st, 2018 at Pier Sixty in New York City, NY. #TeamBeautiful is extremely happy and excited for Solange (and we can’t wait to see what she will wear!).

DON’T MISS:

Jay-Z Finally Opens Up About Infamous Met Gala Fight With Solange

LET’S MAKEUP: Get Solange’s Monochromatic In Red Makeup Look

WATCH: Solange’s Webby Award Speech Is Exceptionally Lit-Worthy

Solange x Calvin Klein

Solange Has A Campaign With Calvin Klein That Brought Her Together With Her 'Chosen' Musical Family

8 photos Launch gallery

Solange Has A Campaign With Calvin Klein That Brought Her Together With Her 'Chosen' Musical Family

Continue reading Solange Has A Campaign With Calvin Klein That Brought Her Together With Her ‘Chosen’ Musical Family

Solange Has A Campaign With Calvin Klein That Brought Her Together With Her 'Chosen' Musical Family

Calvin Klein is evolving their #MyCalvins campaign with a call to action for togetherness. Their first iteration, they have called on super-songstress Solange + her "chosen musical family," which she personally curated herself. Their new slogan is "Our Family. #MyCalvins." This campaign is shot my photographer Willy Vanderperre and includes singers and songwriters, Kelela, Dev Hynes, Caroline Polachek, and Adam Bainbridge of Kindness. Click through our gallery to see each of the stunning shots.

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
'Black Panther' European Premiere - VIP Arrivals
‘Black Panther’ is the most tweeted about movie…
 2 hours ago
03.21.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 3 hours ago
03.21.18
Smithsonian Moves Michelle Obama Portrait Due To ‘High…
 14 hours ago
03.21.18
IT’S HERE: The Mr. Rogers Documentary Trailer Will…
 19 hours ago
03.21.18
People Can’t Get Over This Dog That Looks…
 19 hours ago
03.21.18
If You Think Wypipo Can’t Sing Gospel Runs,…
 19 hours ago
03.21.18
Cardi B Speaks On Why Video Vixens’ Stories…
 19 hours ago
03.21.18
IG Star Gets His ‘Magic Mike’ On By…
 20 hours ago
03.21.18
What’s Tea Bianca Lawson? Beyoncé’s Step Sister Has…
 20 hours ago
03.21.18
Hilariousness: Tyler Perry Recalls His Bidding War With…
 20 hours ago
03.21.18
This Lady Got Her Dog To Say ‘I…
 20 hours ago
03.21.18
Nav Discredits XXL’s Freshman List And Highlights The…
 21 hours ago
03.21.18
Tamar Braxton Doesn’t Like That Her Family Is…
 22 hours ago
03.21.18
Brandy, Sonja Norwood & Princess Love Reportedly Got…
 22 hours ago
03.21.18
Photos