NBA Power Rankings

It’s week 23 of the NBA regular season. Lets see where your favorite team currently stands.
30. Phoenix Suns (19–52)
Last Week: 29
29. Atlanta Hawks (20–50)
Last Week: 26
28. Dallas Mavericks (22–48)
Last Week: 24
27. Orlando Magic (21–49)
Last Week: 27
26. Chicago Bulls (24–45)
Last Week: 22
25. New York Knicks (25–45)
Last Week: 29
24. Memphis Grizzlies (19–50)
Last Week: 30
23. Brooklyn Nets (22–48)
Last Week: 25
22. Sacramento Kings (23–48)
Last Week: 23
21. Detroit Pistons (30–39)
Last Week: 20
20. Charlotte Hornets (30–40)
Last Week: 21
19. Los Angeles Lakers (31–38)
Last Week: 16
18. Denver Nuggets (38–32)
Last Week: 12
17. Los Angeles Clippers (37–32)
Last Week: 8
16. Miami Heat (37–33)
Last Week: 9
15. Milwaukee Bucks (37–32)
Last Week: 19
14. Minnesota Timberwolves (40–31)
Last Week: 13
13. Philadelphia 76ers (38–30)
Last Week: 11
12. Cleveland Cavaliers (40–29)
Last Week: 17
11. New Orleans Pelicans (40–30)
Last Week: 14
10. Indiana Pacers (40–30)
Last Week: 5
9. Washington Wizards (40–30)
Last Week: 15
8. San Antonio Spurs (40–30)
Last Week: 18
7. Boston Celtics (47–23)
Last Week: 6
6. Utah Jazz (40–30)
Last Week: 7
5. Golden State Warriors (53–17)
Last Week: 4
4. Oklahoma City Thunder (43–29)
Last Week: 10
3. Toronto Raptors (52–18)
Last Week: 1
2. Houston Rockets (56–14)
Last Week: 2
1. Portland Trail Blazers (44–26)
Last Week: 3
