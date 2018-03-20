NBA Power Rankings

It’s week 23 of the NBA regular season. Lets see where your favorite team currently stands.

30. Phoenix Suns (19–52)

Last Week: 29

29. Atlanta Hawks (20–50)

Last Week: 26

28. Dallas Mavericks (22–48)

Last Week: 24

27. Orlando Magic (21–49)

Last Week: 27

26. Chicago Bulls (24–45)

Last Week: 22

25. New York Knicks (25–45)

Last Week: 29

24. Memphis Grizzlies (19–50)

Last Week: 30

23. Brooklyn Nets (22–48)

Last Week: 25

22. Sacramento Kings (23–48)

Last Week: 23

21. Detroit Pistons (30–39)

Last Week: 20

20. Charlotte Hornets (30–40)

Last Week: 21

19. Los Angeles Lakers (31–38)

Last Week: 16

18. Denver Nuggets (38–32)

Last Week: 12

17. Los Angeles Clippers (37–32)

Last Week: 8

16. Miami Heat (37–33)

Last Week: 9

15. Milwaukee Bucks (37–32)

Last Week: 19

14. Minnesota Timberwolves (40–31)

Last Week: 13

13. Philadelphia 76ers (38–30)

Last Week: 11

12. Cleveland Cavaliers (40–29)

Last Week: 17

11. New Orleans Pelicans (40–30)

Last Week: 14

10. Indiana Pacers (40–30)

Last Week: 5

9. Washington Wizards (40–30)

Last Week: 15

8. San Antonio Spurs (40–30)

Last Week: 18

7. Boston Celtics (47–23)

Last Week: 6

6. Utah Jazz (40–30)

Last Week: 7

5. Golden State Warriors (53–17)

Last Week: 4

4. Oklahoma City Thunder (43–29)

Last Week: 10

3. Toronto Raptors (52–18)

Last Week: 1

2. Houston Rockets (56–14)

Last Week: 2

1. Portland Trail Blazers (44–26)

Last Week: 3

