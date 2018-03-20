So Really, How Is Puerto Rico Doing?

1 reads Leave a comment
Today marks the 6th month anniversary of Hurricane Maria making land fall in Puerto Rico. Now 99% of the island has power, but they are still trying to rebuild. There are places on the island that still need a lot of help. Check this story from CBS News about Puerto Rico.
Do think our government has done enough?
12 People Who Came To Puerto Rico's Rescue Instead Of Trump
12 People Who Came To Puerto Rico's Rescue Instead Of Trump
