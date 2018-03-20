News
So Really, How Is Puerto Rico Doing?

PUERTORICO-US-POWER-WEATHER-RECONSTRUCTION-HURRICANE

Source: RICARDO ARDUENGO / Getty

Today marks the 6th month anniversary of Hurricane Maria making land fall in Puerto Rico. Now 99% of the island has power, but they are still trying to rebuild. There are places on the island that still need a lot of help. Check this story from CBS News about Puerto Rico.

Do think our government has done enough? 

