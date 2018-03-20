Jim Carrey sparks controversy on social media with new artwork that appears to satirize Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Comedian Jim Carrey shared his latest painting on social media, that many assume is of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, sparking controversy on social media with mixed reviews.

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

Daddy Huck steps in and throws shade at Carrey on the social media.

Pathetic BULLY, sexist, hater, bigot & "Christaphobe" @jimcarrey attacks @PressSec for her faith; what would be hypocritical Hollywood reaction if he called someone a "so-called Muslim" or "so-called Jew?" #classlessCarrey https://t.co/HCqHoER0Ru — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) March 19, 2018

Read Also:

Where Is The Sense Of Urgency To Find The Austin Bomber Killing Black People?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: