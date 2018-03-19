Prince Harry Reportedly Refuses Prenup Ahead Of Marriage To Meghan Markle

Prince Harry believes in his relationship with Meghan Markle so much, he’s reportedly rejected the idea of having a prenuptial agreement ahead of their marriage.

A source allegedly told TheDailyMail, “He’s determined that his marriage will be a lasting one, so there’s no need for him to sign anything.”

Harry is following in the footsteps of his older brother William, who also refused to sign a prenup.

The royal couple plan on getting married in May. In case you missed it, invited guests include Obama, Elton John and no invite for our current commander in chief, Trump.

