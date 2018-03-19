Entertainment News
John Boyega And Scott Eastwood On Pacific Rim, Inclusion In Hollywood and Fast Beef w/ Tyrese

Foxy NC Staff
John Boyega is fighting aliens again and this time its in Pacific Rim Uprising. He plays Jake Pentecost, the son of Idris Elba’s character in the original. Jake, a once-promising Jaeger pilot teams up with Scott Eastwood as Lambert to take down the monstrous Kaiju.

This movie is faster, brighter and a lot younger than the original, making it easier to follow and a lot more entertaining. I talked to John and Scott about representation in Hollywood, from both sides of the aisle and I asked Scott about his reaction to the public beef by his Fast & Furious cast members. Long story short, his name is Bennett and he’s not in it.

Pacific Rim hits theaters everywhere Friday, March 23rd.

Photos