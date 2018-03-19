John Boyega And Scott Eastwood On Pacific Rim, Inclusion In Hollywood and Fast Beef w/ Tyrese

1 reads Leave a comment
John Boyega is fighting aliens again and this time its in Pacific Rim Uprising. He plays Jake Pentecost, the son of Idris Elba’s character in the original. Jake, a once-promising Jaeger pilot teams up with Scott Eastwood as Lambert to take down the monstrous Kaiju.
This movie is faster, brighter and a lot younger than the original, making it easier to follow and a lot more entertaining. I talked to John and Scott about representation in Hollywood, from both sides of the aisle and I asked Scott about his reaction to the public beef by his Fast & Furious cast members. Long story short, his name is Bennett and he’s not in it.
Pacific Rim hits theaters everywhere Friday, March 23rd.
