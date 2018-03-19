Hollywood’s ‘Museum Of Failure’ Celebrates Iconic Flops Throughout Time

The Museum Of Failure in Los Angeles, California is striving to get people to think differently about what it means to fail. From Donald Trump‘s flop of an Apprentice board game to Colgate’s beef lasagna flavored toothpaste, this newly erected exhibit showcases over 100 of history’s most popular, most obscure, and most epic fails in international product innovation.

This museum is working to change the way people think about failure, and shows successful companies with poorly received products to demonstrate that in order to win, you have to be ready to lose first. It’s a completely new way to look at success, and proves that you can’t back down from failure to get there.

This intriguing exhibit travelled all the way from Sweden and opened in L.A. on March 8th. The Museum of Failure is open seven days a week, but if you can’t make it to Hollywood any time soon, take a look at some of the failures that made their way into the exhibit.

