Beef Or Nah? LeBron James And Tyronn Lue’s Most Heated & Happy Moments

Cleveland Cavaliers coach, Tyronn Lue, announced on Monday that he’d be stepping down from his duties to spend more time focusing on his health. Ironically, the surprising news came just one day after he and LeBron James exchanged some heated words on the court:

LeBron and Lue having a frank exchange of ideas on the bench 😮 pic.twitter.com/2xzFk1zpWT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 16, 2018

When asked how he felt about the coach’s decision to resign, James responded (with a hint of shade):

LeBron James said that coach Tyronn Lue’s stepping away from coaching is “well overdue. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/l1DW6eaeIP — clevelanddotcom Cavs (@PDcavsinsider) March 19, 2018

Which leads us to question whether or not the Coach and team captain have some sort of beef that’s been brewing for a minute.

“Ty Lue stepping down as Cavs coach” LeBron: pic.twitter.com/ZCIO0Pf3hJ — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 19, 2018

But the duo has had just as many happy moments as heated ones — and we’ve got the pics to prove it:

