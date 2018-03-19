Desus & Mero Just Dropped Some Merch With Urban Outfitters, But Hurry, It’s Selling Out Quick

0 reads Leave a comment
The Bodega Boys have a new merch offering, and it’s a collaboration with Urban Outfitters.
Desus and Mero are on top of the world since their feud with The Breakfast Club‘s DJ Envy, and now they’ve got something bigger to brag about. All members of the Bodega Hive know just how hard it is to cop merchandise before it instantly sells out, but the Bronx duo just dropped a line of shirts with Urban Outfitters, now available on their website.
If you’re looking to rock a new “Smacked City” tee or a hat with their lovable sidekick Juicebox the Bear, you wanna act quickly, because sizes are already selling out.
Some styles are already on back order until May, so run to get your helping of Bodega Boys merch here before it’s too late.
