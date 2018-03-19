TJMS
Huggy Lowdown: Trump’s Bracket Isn’t Looking Too Good

Tom Joyner Morning Show
3/19/18- Huggy Lowdown’s March Madness bracket may be broken but he’s not alone as Donald Trump’s bracket is slowly coming to an end. Rex Tillerson couldn’t make the final four and the firing of FBI Director Andrew McCabe hours before he could receive his pension was another blow. But Huggy’s not worried because Robert Mueller’s got something up his sleeve.

'Celebrity Apprentice': White House Edition

'Celebrity Apprentice': White House Edition

'Celebrity Apprentice': White House Edition

Since the beginning of his presidency, Donald Trump has developed the habit of kicking people out of his administration when he feels like they've no longer served their purpose. Almost like his show Celebrity Apprentice. Take a look at all the people who've either left or got fired by President Trump.

