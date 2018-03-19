National
Home > National

Police “Working Under The Belief” Latest Explosion Is Part Of Trend

Austin Police say the explosion that injured two men was triggered by a “trip wire.”

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Yellow Police Tape Against Road

Source: Kimberly Dela Cruz / EyeEm / Getty

Two male patients with unknown injuries are being treated as Austin Police urge residents to avoid the area.

According to NBC 5 in Austin, the injuries suffered by the male victims are serious but not life-threatening.

The bomb was reportedly triggered in a backpack, which has been cleared from the side of the road.

Information on the victims has not yet been released.

Media has been ordered to leave the scene.

Local resident are being told to stay in their houses until agents knock on their door; they may not be done until 10 AM.

For more information on the trend of bombings in Austin, Texas, which so far have only targeted people of color, hit page two.

1 2Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Police “Working Under The Belief” Latest Explosion Is Part Of Trend

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mixing console
Could fans soon hear a collaboration with Brandy…Fantasia…&…
 26 mins ago
03.19.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 1 hour ago
03.19.18
Five Artists Who Were Also Inspired By 70’s…
 2 hours ago
03.19.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kandi Explains To Kim Why Nene…
 10 hours ago
03.19.18
Before Her #LHHATL Debut, Get Familiar With Jamaican…
 11 hours ago
03.19.18
Offset Has Been Perfecting His Pop & Lock…
 12 hours ago
03.19.18
Drake Puts 16 On N.E.R.D. & Rihanna’s “Lemon”
 12 hours ago
03.19.18
Migos & Drake Hit The Soul Train Line…
 13 hours ago
03.19.18
Blessings To The Good Soul Who Decides To…
 16 hours ago
03.19.18
Blue Ivy Is Out Here Bidding $19K On…
 16 hours ago
03.19.18
Colin Kaepernick Shows He’s Still Got It
 17 hours ago
03.19.18
People Have The Most Violent Thoughts While Shopping…
 17 hours ago
03.19.18
Being Around Cheesy Couples Can Get Super Annoying…
 17 hours ago
03.19.18
Not Even A Pet Can Come Between A…
 18 hours ago
03.19.18
Photos