Police “Working Under The Belief” Latest Explosion Is Part Of Trend

Two male patients with unknown injuries are being treated as Austin Police urge residents to avoid the area.
According to NBC 5 in Austin, the injuries suffered by the male victims are serious but not life-threatening.
The bomb was reportedly triggered in a backpack, which has been cleared from the side of the road.
Information on the victims has not yet been released.
Media has been ordered to leave the scene.
Local resident are being told to stay in their houses until agents knock on their door; they may not be done until 10 AM.
For more information on the trend of bombings in Austin, Texas, which so far have only targeted people of color, hit page two.
