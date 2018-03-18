Pay Attention! Rakim Speaks On The Current State Of Hip Hop

Min case you missed it, The God MC had some words on the current state of Hip Hop.

To put it short: He’s not a fan.

Rakim Sets The World on Fire With Tweets About Today’s Rap Music https://t.co/LkqM9FHbIO @thesource — Reginald Hudlin (@reghud) February 16, 2018

He ain’t no joke. Hit the jump for Eric B. and Rakim’s greatest hits.

