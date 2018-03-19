TJMS
Top Of The Morning: Time To Bust Out The White!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
3/19/18- The first day of spring is tomorrow which means Tom can break out the white suits! Jazz In The Gardens was this past weekend and Tom had too much fun. He heard Anita Baker sing and he believes that she is ready for the Fantastic Cruise!

Continue reading Top Of The Morning: Time To Bust Out The White!

