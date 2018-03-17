Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut Gallery

At this point in his career, LeBron James will not hesitate to pull out every weapon in his arsenal, including ‘Yo Momma’ jokes.

Listen closely to King James response to a fan shouting, “Hey LeBron, where’s Kyrie?”

LeBron pulling out the mama jokes 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ho391IA6uV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 16, 2018

I mean, dude deserved to be sonned for that weak attempt at heckling.

Next time, aim for the hairline.

